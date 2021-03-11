Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in collision involving truck on St. Clair East

Police on scene of a collision where a woman was struck by a vehicle on St. Clair Avenue East on March 11, 2021. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a truck in East York on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene near St. Clair Avenue East and Plaxton Drive shortly before 3 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto paramedics say the woman is believed to be in her 50s and her injuries are not considered life threatening.

Roads in the area have been closed for the investigation.

