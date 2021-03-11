Loading articles...

Timeline: A year of pandemic life

Last Updated Mar 11, 2021 at 5:50 am EST

The signs in Yonge Dundas Square show COVID-19 messaging during the COVID-19 pandemic as only essential industries are open as the province shut down non-essential services and industries to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto. March 30, 2020. (Steve Russell/via Getty Images)

It has been exactly one year since the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic.

Later that same day the NBA was forced stop all of their games when they discovered a player had tested positive right before tipoff, the sports world came to a screeching halt.

Schools in Ontario were closed the next day and people were told not to go to work. The Canadian parliament shut down a day after that and a state of emergency was declared for Ontario a few days later.

Here is a look back at how COVID-19 has shaped the past 12 months of life in Toronto, the province and the country.

March 11, 2020

  • The federal government unveils a $1 billion response package to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the Canadian health-care system, the economy, and workers.
  • The NBA announces it is suspending its season “until further notice” after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19.

 

March 12, 2020

 

March 13, 2020

 

March 14, 2020

  • Ontario surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases.

 

March 15, 2020

  • All non-essential care and elective surgeries are put on hold at Ontario hospitals.

 

March 16, 2020

 

March 17, 2020

  • Doug Ford declares a state of emergency for Ontario – the province has orders the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreation programs, all public libraries, all private schools, all licensed childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues, and all bars and restaurants except to provide takeout food and delivery.

 

March 18, 2020

 

March 20, 2020

  • Canada surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases

 

March 23, 2020

 

March 24, 2020

 

March 25, 2020

 

March 27, 2020

 

March 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

  • All major Toronto events, festivals, conferences and cultural programs, including Pride Weekend, are cancelled through June 30.

 

April 2, 2020

  • Toronto implements new bylaw ordering people to remain two metres apart when they are in public parks and squares or face up to $5,000 in fines.

 

April 7, 2020

 

April 9, 2020

  • Statistics Canada reports the economy lost 1,011,000 jobs in March — the worst recorded single-month change — lifting the unemployment rate to 7.8 per cent.

 

April 16, 2020

April 18, 2020

  • Ontario surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths.

 

April 19, 2020

  • Ontario Correctional Institute (OCI) in Brampton is forced to shut down to a COVID-19 outbreak.

 

April 23, 2020

 

April 27, 2020

 

May 4, 2020

  • Ontario starts its first gradual reopening allowing some seasonal businesses to reopen, including garden centres with curbside pickups, lawn care and landscaping companies, and automatic car washes.

 

May 7, 2020

 

May 8, 2020

 

May 11, 2020

 

May 12, 2020

 

May 16, 2020

 

May 19, 2020

 

May 23, 2020

May 24, 2020

  • Toronto surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

 

May 26, 2020

  • A military report on five long-term care homes in Ontario detailed disturbing allegations such as rooming COVID-19 positive patients with uninfected ones, insect infestations and aggressive resident feeding that led to choking.

 

June 5, 2020

 

June 12, 2020

 

June 17, 2020

 

June 19, 2020

 

June 24, 2020

  • Toronto and Peel join the rest of the province and move into the second stage of the Ontario’s reopening plan, allowing bar and restaurant patios, beauty salons, splash pads, mini golf and museums to resume operations.
  • Several players and staff members on the Toronto Blue Jays test positive for COVID-19.

 

July 2, 2020

 

July 6, 2020

 

July 13, 2020

 

July 17, 2020

 

July 24, 2020

 

July 28, 2020

 

July 30, 2020

 

July 31, 2020

  •  Nearly all businesses and public spaces reopen in Toronto and Peel, with health measures in place, as the regions enter stage 3 of reopening.

 

August 1, 2020

 

August 5, 2020

  • Canada is signs deals with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and U.S.-based biotech firm Moderna to procure millions of doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

 

August 17, 2020

 

August 20, 2020

  • CERB is extended another four weeks, and a new benefit that pays $400 a week for up to 26 weeks will replace it for Canadians ineligible for employment insurance.

 

August 25, 2020

  • The federal government is giving $2 billion more to provinces and territories to bolster the safe reopening of schools in the fall.

 

September 8, 2020

 

September 9, 2020

  • The Toronto District School Board postpones the back-to-school start date for most high school students to later in September.

 

September 15, 2020

 

September 17, 2020

  • The Ford government announces that social gathering limits will be reduced to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, the restrictions were expanded to the rest of the province days later.

 

September 25, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

October 2, 2020

 

October 4, 2020

 

October 9, 2020

 

October 16, 2020

 

October 31, 2020

  • Canada experiences an unconventional pandemic Halloween as leaders and health officials urge no trick-or-treating in COVID hot spots.

 

November 6, 2020

  • Ford government moves Peel Region to ‘Red Zone’ under new colour-coded framework; indoor dining to resume under strict safety guidelines.

 

November 9, 2020

  • According to late-stage trial data, Pfizer and BioNTech say their coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

 

November 10, 2020

 

  • Toronto’s top doctor implements added COVID-19 safety restrictions, prohibits indoor dining in the city once again.

 

November 16, 2020

  • The Ford government lowers the COVID-19 framework threshold in Ontario, York Region, Halton and Hamilton all move to the ‘Red Zone’
  • U.S. biotech company Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective.

 

November 18, 2020

  • Ontario’s Health Minister announces Canada will receive millions of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines between January and March of 2021.

 

November 23, 2020

 

  • Ontario moves Toronto and Peel Region back into lockdown.

 

November 24, 2020

  • Adamson Barbecue in Etobicoke is ordered to close by Toronto health officials after opening against lockdown restrictions.

November 27, 2020

  • Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly released on $50K bail a day after being arrested at his closed restaurant.

 

December 7, 2020

  • Prime Minister Trudeau announces Canada will receive COVID-19 doses early with 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving before the end of 2020.

 

December 8, 2020

  • Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute in North York is closed as COVID-19 cases rise in GTA schools.

 

December 9, 2020

  • Health Canada approves the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use.

 

December 13, 2020

  • The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Canada.

 

December 14, 2020

  • Ontario administers the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to front-line workers in Toronto.

 

December 23, 2020

  • Health Canada approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for use.
  • The Toronto Raptors open the new NBA season playing home games in Tampa, Florida due to COVID-19 border restrictions.

 

December 26, 2020

  • Provincewide lockdown goes into effect for Ontario.
  • Two cases of the more infectious COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. (B.1.1.7) are confirmed in Ontario.

 

December 31, 2020

  • Rod Phillips resigns as finance minister after a controversial vacation, setting off a wave of politicians getting called out for travelling during the pandemic.

 

January 4, 2021

  • All Ontario schools move to remote learning following Christmas Break.

 

January 11, 2021

  • Ontario surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

 

January 12, 2021

  • Canada secures an additionl 20 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

 

January 14, 2021

  • The stay-at-home order goes into effect for all of Ontario.
  • Toronto releases its 2021 budget, projecting revenue losses of $1.6 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

January 17, 2021

  • Almost two dozen warnings and tickets are issued after the first day of a big box store blitz in the GTHA.

 

January 22, 2021

  • Canada Post tells residents to expect shipments delays after 182 workers test positive for COVID-19 at a Missisauga facility.

 

January 23, 2021

  • The B.1.1.7 variant is confirmed in a massive outbreak at Roberta Place long-term care home in Barrie.

 

February 1, 2021

 

February 8, 2021

 

February 11, 2021

 

February 16, 2021

 

February 22, 2021

 

February 24, 2021

 

February 26. 2021

 

February 28, 2021

 

March 1, 2021

 

March 2, 2021

 

March 5, 2021

 

March 8, 2021

 

March 10, 2021

  • Ontario reveals a list of pharmacies where residents aged 60 to 64 can begin booking appointments for the AstraZeneca shot.

 

