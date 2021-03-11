Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Thursday, March 11, 2021
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 11, 2021 10:05 am EST
Last Updated Mar 11, 2021 at 10:14 am EST
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10 a.m.
U.S.-based vaccine maker Moderna says it has now started giving doses of a B.1.351 COVID-19 variant booster shot to 60 people who have already been vaccinated with the company’s original shot.
The phase two trial is testing various combinations, including two different sizes of doses of just the booster shot that has adjusted the original vaccine to account for the changes seen in the variant first identified in South Africa.
A third version combines both the original vaccine and the booster shot, attempting to see if one jab can cover the original virus and the new variant.
Lab tests showed Moderna’s original vaccine did produce antibodies when put up against multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, but the level of response against B.1.351 was as much as six times less than that against the original virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.