Loading articles...

Police detain man suspected over 2 deaths in Germany

Last Updated Mar 11, 2021 at 10:28 am EST

BERLIN — A suspect has been detained in connection with the discovery of two bodies earlier this week in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany, authorities said Thursday.

Police in Kaiserslautern said a 38-year-old man, whom police had been looking for, gave himself up at a local precinct. They did not release further details on the suspect’s identity.

The incident happened in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern. The bodies of a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, who were believed to have been a couple, were found dead on Tuesday morning.

German news agency dpa reported that the dead woman is the suspect’s mother.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: The EB 401 is now CLOSED from Mill Street to Newtonville Road in Newcastle because of a serious coll…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:48 AM
Updates every 10minutes on the ones with traffic and weather together on 680 NEWS📻 or at
Latest Weather
Read more