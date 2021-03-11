Transportation minister says noose discovered at Eglinton Crosstown in Leaside

Ontario’s Transportation Minister revealed a shocking discovery at a downtown Toronto construction site.

Caroline Mulroney says she’s been made aware that a noose was found at the Eglinton Crosstown Leaside construction site Wednesday night.

Mulroney says police are investigating.

In a tweet, she says racism and hate, in any shape or form, will not be tolerated in Ontario.

She adds that the province is working with Metrolinx regarding the matter.

I’ve been made aware that a noose was found at the Eglinton Crosstown Leaside construction site last night. Racism and hate, in any shape or form, will not be tolerated in Ontario. We are working with @Metrolinx and the @TorontoPolice are investigating. — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) March 11, 2021

It’s the second time a noose has been found on a Crosstown site. The first was last July where Fairbank Station is being built near Dufferin and Eglinton.

In a separate incident, two nooses were found on a job site at Michael Garron hospital, and one each in Regent Park and in the city’s downtown core.

Police made an arrest connected to that hate crime on the Michael Garron hospital construction site.