Loading articles...

Transportation minister says noose discovered at Eglinton Crosstown in Leaside

Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT (CITYNEWS)

Ontario’s Transportation Minister revealed a shocking discovery at a downtown Toronto construction site.

Caroline Mulroney says she’s been made aware that a noose was found at the Eglinton Crosstown Leaside construction site Wednesday night.

Mulroney says police are investigating.

In a tweet, she says racism and hate, in any shape or form, will not be tolerated in Ontario.

RELATED: Racist graffiti discovered at East York hospital construction site

She adds that the province is working with Metrolinx regarding the matter.

It’s the second time a noose has been found on a Crosstown site. The first was last July where Fairbank Station is being built near Dufferin and Eglinton.

In a separate incident, two nooses were found on a job site at Michael Garron hospital, and one each in Regent Park and in the city’s downtown core.

Police made an arrest connected to that hate crime on the Michael Garron hospital construction site.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB QEW app. Hurontario. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:30 PM
(3:29pm) Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are up for parts of cottage country east of Georgian Bay. Damaging wind gusts…
Latest Weather
Read more