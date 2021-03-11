Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Transportation minister says noose discovered at Eglinton Crosstown in Leaside
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Mar 11, 2021 4:36 pm EST
Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT (CITYNEWS)
Ontario’s Transportation Minister revealed a shocking discovery at a downtown Toronto construction site.
Caroline Mulroney says she’s been made aware that a noose was found at the Eglinton Crosstown Leaside construction site Wednesday night.
Mulroney says police are investigating.
In a tweet, she says racism and hate, in any shape or form, will not be tolerated in Ontario.
She adds that the province is working with Metrolinx regarding the matter.
It’s the second time a noose has been
. The first was last July where Fairbank Station is being built near Dufferin and Eglinton. found on a Crosstown site
In a separate incident, two nooses were found on a job site at Michael Garron hospital, and one each in Regent Park and in the city’s downtown core.
Police made an arrest connected to that hate crime on the Michael Garron hospital construction site.
