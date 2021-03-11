Ontario high schools can offer sign language classes in September

Ontario high schools will have the option to offer classes teaching sign language as a second language starting in September, the province’s education minister announced Thursday.

The province will become the first to offer a curriculum for Langue Des Signes Quebecois (LSQ) and one of the first to teach American Sign Language (ASL), Stephen Lecce told reporters.

“To ensure accuracy of the languages and to include authentic ASL and LSQ perspectives we consulted with the ASL and LSQ communities and stakeholders about the course content,” he said, noting that the two are distinct languages with their own grammar, syntax, and cultural references.

“Today’s announcement promotes the kind of opportunities for developing language and cultural skills that students deserve.” Thank you @cdnhearing for your advocacy and support for these new curriculum offerings. https://t.co/O5mMLPYKvm — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) March 11, 2021

“We could not have created and offered this curriculum without their involvement and their expertise.”

He said the province is “encouraging all boards” to introduce the courses.

Wanda Blackett of Silent Voice Canada, a charity that offers services in ASL for members of the deaf community, said that while there are some ASL and LSQ teachers available right now, it may take some time for the courses to be made available provincewide.

“In terms of the availability of proficient teachers who could teach at all of the school boards … we’re not there yet,” said Blackett, who was involved in the announcement. “It’s important to recognize that some capacity does have to be built over time.”

But she said introducing the curricula is an important first step.

“The fact that they’ll be available has tremendous impact on our community,” she said.

“ASL and LSQ has traditionally been looked down upon. But this initiative will show that these languages are equivalent to spoken language.”