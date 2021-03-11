Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,844.57, up 154.57 points.)

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (TSX:CSM). Energy. Up three cents, or 46.15 per cent, to 9.5 cents on 14.8 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Materials. Down 93 cents, or 12.08 per cent, to $6.77 on 12.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Up 12 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $40.24 on 11.9 million shares.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI). Health care. Up $1.45, or 40.06 per cent, to $5.07 on 11.3 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Up 98 cents, or 3.42 per cent, to $29.67 on 9.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $28.83 on 8.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Up $1.51, or 6.1 per cent, to $26.24. There are still plenty of potential oilpatch acquisition targets in Western Canada, but that may change if recently higher global oil prices continue to strengthen, the CEO of Tourmaline Oil Corp. said Thursday. The company is continuing to look at possible deals as it celebrates higher earnings and production following a year in which it completed four acquisitions, Mike Rose told a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results. Benchmark U.S. oil prices have risen by more than 36 per cent so far in 2021. The Calgary-based company, the largest natural gas producer in Canada, says it produced an average of about 336,000 boe/d in the fourth quarter, up 12 per cent from just under 300,000 boe/d in the year-earlier period. Current production is above 405,000 boe/d.

Organigram Holdings Inc. — Organigram Holdings Inc. stock soared 40 per cent as a subsidiary of one of the globe’s biggest tobacco companies purchased a stake in the business. The move came after British American Tobacco announced Thursday that its subsidiary will buy a 19.9 per cent stake in the Moncton, N.B.-based cannabis company for $221 million. BAT, whose website advertises a portfolio of brands including Camel and Lucky Strike tobacco and Vype and Vuse vapour products, will buy 58.3 million Organigram shares at a price of $3.792 per share. Chief executive Greg Engel said Organigram had long been looking for strategic partnerships with consumer packaged goods, beverage and alcohol companies and BAT’s offer came at the right time.

Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Up 16 cents, or 2.9 per cent to $5.70. Transat AT Inc. expects to resume its operations around mid-June, during the high summer season, the travel company said Thursday as it reported its latest financial results. CEO Jean-Marc Eustache said the Montreal-based company is also working to secure financing in case its deal to be acquired by Air Canada is cancelled. The future of the deal is uncertain as the deadline for it to be completed passed last month. The airline is not expecting the air travel market to return to 2019 levels until 2024, said Annick Guerard, Transat’s chief operating officer. Transat reported Thursday a loss attributable to shareholders of $60.5 million or $1.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31 with a loss of $33.8 million or 90 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

