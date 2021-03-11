More than three-quarters of CEOs confident about global economy in 2021: PwC survey

NEW YORK — A survey of more than 5,000 chief executives globally suggests record optimism about economic growth a year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

The PwC’s survey of 5,050 CEOs in 100 countries conducted earlier this year found 76 per cent forecasted improved economic growth in 2021.

The result is up from 22 per cent last year and 42 per cent in 2019.

It represents the highest level of optimism since the survey started asking this question in 2012.

Optimism was particularly strong in North America and Western Europe, at 86 per cent and 76 per cent, respectively.

The chief executives were also more optimistic about the outlook for their businesses with about 36 per cent expressing that they are “very confident” about their organization’s prospects for revenue growth over the next 12 months, up from 27 per cent in 2020.

“After a year of human tragedy and extensive economic hardship, it is encouraging to see that the people responsible for making investment decisions and hiring staff are feeling cautiously optimistic about the year ahead,” stated Bob Moritz, chairman of the PwC Network.

“CEOs have faith that growth will return, boosted by the rapid development of vaccines and their rollout in many parts of the world.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press