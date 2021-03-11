How we can fix elder care in Canada

In today’s Big Story podcast, if there’s one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s how poorly we care for our elders in Canada. The stories of the carnage in long-term care facilities have been endless and bleak. The gaps in the system have been laid bare for all to see.

That’s the bad news. And it’s horrific. But the good news is that this is fixable. This is not an insurmountable challenge. The only question is we are ready and willing, finally, to pay for it? And where do we need to start?

GUEST: André Picard, Health Reporter, The Globe and Mail; Author, Neglected No More

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.