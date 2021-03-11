Vaughan doctor arrested in sexual assault investigation

Toronto police say a 54-year-old former doctor has been arrested and charged on multiple counts of sexual assault.

Police commenced an investigation on March 4 after it was alleged that a 16-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman had attended a medical clinic in the Marlee Avenue and Glencairn Avenue area for medical checks.

Both women were sexually assaulted during appointments that were held between June 2016 and December 2020.

Officers arrested 54-year-old George Polemidiotis of Kleinberg, Ont. He was charged with nine counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

In a new release, investigators said Polemidiotis was a family practitioner at the medical centre for the past five years. He also held a practice in the Rutherford Road and Melville Avenue area in Vaughan.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information on this matter to come forward.