Woodbridge College SS closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak, variant case identified
by News Staff
Posted Mar 10, 2021 11:37 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 11:41 pm EST
The SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-NIAID-RML, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
York Region Public Health (YRPH) says Woodbridge College Secondary School is closed for two weeks effective immediately due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
In a statement to CityNews, YRPH said they, along with the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), issued an “initial notification of exposure” to the school’s staff and parents on March 6 and a confirmed outbreak was declared on March 8.
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the school had seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. An outbreak is declared in a setting with two or more confirmed cases.
Patrick Casey, Director, Corporate Communications, told CityNews the school is “experiencing two separate outbreaks simultaneously.”
“York Region Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure which has been identified as a variant of concern (VOC) at Woodbridge College Secondary School as well as an exposure from original strain COVID-19,” he said.
The school is expected to reopen on March 25 and all students have been moved to online learning in the interim.