Loading articles...

Woodbridge College SS closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak, variant case identified

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 11:41 pm EST

The SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-NIAID-RML, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

York Region Public Health (YRPH) says Woodbridge College Secondary School is closed for two weeks effective immediately due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement to CityNews, YRPH said they, along with the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), issued an “initial notification of exposure” to the school’s staff and parents on March 6 and a confirmed outbreak was declared on March 8.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the school had seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. An outbreak is declared in a setting with two or more confirmed cases.

Patrick Casey, Director, Corporate Communications, told CityNews the school is “experiencing two separate outbreaks simultaneously.”

“York Region Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure which has been identified as a variant of concern (VOC) at Woodbridge College Secondary School as well as an exposure from original strain COVID-19,” he said.

The school is expected to reopen on March 25 and all students have been moved to online learning in the interim.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:50 PM
UPDATE: Wellesley closed Yonge to Church. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 PM
We're gonna turn up the wind tomorrow so secure the blue/grey/black/green bins and charge up your devices. Stronges…
Latest Weather
Read more