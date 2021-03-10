Woodbridge College SS closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak, variant case identified

York Region Public Health (YRPH) says Woodbridge College Secondary School is closed for two weeks effective immediately due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement to CityNews, YRPH said they, along with the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), issued an “initial notification of exposure” to the school’s staff and parents on March 6 and a confirmed outbreak was declared on March 8.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the school had seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. An outbreak is declared in a setting with two or more confirmed cases.

Patrick Casey, Director, Corporate Communications, told CityNews the school is “experiencing two separate outbreaks simultaneously.”

“York Region Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure which has been identified as a variant of concern (VOC) at Woodbridge College Secondary School as well as an exposure from original strain COVID-19,” he said.

The school is expected to reopen on March 25 and all students have been moved to online learning in the interim.