Loading articles...

Warm stretch continues with potential record-breaking temps today

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 7:11 am EST

People walk along the berm on a sunny day along side lake Ontario at Colonel Samuel Smith Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, February 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Welcome to the warmest day of the year so far.

Temperatures will be well into the double digits and could break a record Wednesday as the spring-like stretch continues.

A high of 15 degrees is expected, flirting with a record of 15.5 degrees set in 1977.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the GTA will be teased with one more potentially record breaking day on Thursday, before the cool down sets in.

‘We’ll really notice it though more so for the weekend, especially toward the end of the weekend, with highs closer to that average high of four degrees,” says Taylor. “We do have some wet weather moving in, rain on Thursday, even the possibility of some thunderstorms as we start to cool down.

Morning lows will fall below the freezing mark once again as we head through the weekend.

Spring arrives in ten days.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:51 AM
CLEAR - TorontoBound QEW at the 403 in Burlington. #TBQEW #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:02 AM
Warmest day so far this year for many areas in southern and eastern Ontario. (March 10) Watch for record Highs toda…
Latest Weather
Read more