Warm stretch continues with potential record-breaking temps today

Welcome to the warmest day of the year so far.

Temperatures will be well into the double digits and could break a record Wednesday as the spring-like stretch continues.

A high of 15 degrees is expected, flirting with a record of 15.5 degrees set in 1977.

Warmest day so far this year for many areas in southern and eastern Ontario. (March 10) Watch for record Highs today and tomorrow ???? Thursday could even feature thunderstorms! ⛈ ⚡️ ???? (Jill)

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the GTA will be teased with one more potentially record breaking day on Thursday, before the cool down sets in.

‘We’ll really notice it though more so for the weekend, especially toward the end of the weekend, with highs closer to that average high of four degrees,” says Taylor. “We do have some wet weather moving in, rain on Thursday, even the possibility of some thunderstorms as we start to cool down.

Morning lows will fall below the freezing mark once again as we head through the weekend.

Spring arrives in ten days.