Vice-President Harris to tout COVID relief package in Denver

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 6:44 pm EST

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, administers the ceremonial swearing-in of the Department for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge during a virtual ceremony at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

DENVER — Vice-President Kamala Harris will visit Denver on March 16 to highlight the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed by Congress on Wednesday.

Details on the visit by Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were still being worked out, the vice-president’s office said.

Harris’ visit is part of an ambitious campaign by President Joe Biden’s administration to showcase the relief bill. The campaign includes travel by the president, first lady Jill Biden and Cabinet secretaries.

Harris’ office said she will address the aid package’s many aspects, among them an extension of $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into September and the shoring up of state and local government finances.

The U.S. House gave final congressional approval to the relief package along a near-party-line vote. Republicans opposed the legislation, characterizing it as bloated and crammed with liberal policies.

Biden plans to sign the measure Friday.

The Associated Press

