TSA hiring officers in Memphis, nationally as summer nears

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 4:58 am EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration is hiring part-time officers at Memphis International Airport to meet increased demand for air travel in coming months, the agency said.

A TSA news release said the agency plans to hire 35 part-time security screening officers by the summer at Memphis’ airport.

The hiring push in Memphis matches efforts by TSA to recruit security workers at about 430 airports nationwide. Summer usually brings an increase in airport travel, and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public is leading the agency to increase its number of officers at airports, officials said.

Starting pay is $16.51 per hour, TSA said. Benefits include sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees, and a retirement plan.

The Associated Press

