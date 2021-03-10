Loading articles...

Thursday marks 1 year since global pandemic declared by WHO, Toronto plans special events to observe occasion

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 6:39 pm EST

Pedestrians walk outside Toronto City Hall in Toronto, on Aug. 4, 2019. (FILE/Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Thursday will mark the one year anniversary on the declaration of a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, and the City of Toronto has some special events planned to observe the occasion.

Mayor John Tory is thanking residents for their incredible acts of kindness and commitment over the past 12 months.

Tory, thanking frontline workers, City staff, the business community and others, saying he was asked to pick one word that would sum up what’s happened in this pandemic — he says that word is “partnership.”

“Because in the end, whether it’s partnership with community organizations, with each other, with governments working together, it’s been extraordinary the partnerships that have been forged and hopefully can stay in place,” Tory says.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councillor Shelley Carroll dropped her push to have the city open up 24/7 vaccination cites, because that appears to be in the works.

