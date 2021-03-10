Loading articles...

Tragically Hip to receive humanitarian award at 2021 Juno Awards

Members of The Tragically Hip (left to right) Gord Sinclair, Paul Langlois, Gord Downie, Johnny Fay and Rob Baker are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/Clemens Rikken

The Tragically Hip will be toasted with this year’s humanitarian award at the 2021 Juno Awards.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says it selected the Kingston, Ont. rock band for its “timeless music and philanthropic pursuits” that affected generations of people around the world.

Known to many Canadians as the musicians behind “Bobcaygeon” and “Ahead By a Century,” the Hip have helped raise millions of dollars for various social and environmental causes.

Among them, they’ve supported several charities, including Camp Trillium and the Special Olympics, and most recently sold face masks that raised more than $50,000 for the Unison Benevolent Fund, which provides counselling and emergency relief services to the music industry.

The Hip’s late lead singer Gord Downie was also part of the band’s final Canadian tour, which helped raise more than $1 million for the Canadian Cancer Society and the Sunnybrook Foundation. Downie died of brain cancer in October 2017.

The Hip will be presented with the honour as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Junos, which will broadcast from Toronto on May 16.

Since first being presented in 2006, the humanitarian award has been given to artists that include Buffy Sainte-Marie, Sarah McLachlan, Rush, and members of Arcade Fire.

The Hip’s members included Downie, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois, and Gord Sinclair.

Nominees were announced on Tuesday as Toronto’s The Weeknd snagged six nominations, followed by Justin Bieber and Jessie Reyez recognized with five each.

