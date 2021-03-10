The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:40 a.m.

The Ontario government says there are 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 16 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 428 of those new cases are in Toronto, 244 are in Peel Region, and 149 are in York Region.

More than 35,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since Tuesday’s report.

