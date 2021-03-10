Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Pet owners warned after reports of contaminated meat found in Markham park
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Mar 10, 2021 2:46 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 2:49 pm EST
York Regional Police say they're working to determine if the meat is poisonous. Anne Dudkova
York Regional Police are warning dog owners after contaminated meat was left in a Markham park.
The meat was covered with an unknown yellow substance which a concerned resident believed could be poisonous to animals.
Investigators say it appears that no animals have been injured or have fallen ill as a result.
“Pet owners are reminded to watch their animals closely on walks and do not allow them to eat anything found on the ground,” said York Regional Police on Twitter.
Officers located the meat and removed it from the park.
It has not been confirmed whether or not the substance was in fact poisonous.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.
