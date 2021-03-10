North American stock markets up in early trading, loonie edges higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed higher in a broad-based rally in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the day.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.38 points at 18,685.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 270.22 points at 32,102.96. The S&P 500 index was up 24.11 points at 3,899.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 124.23 points at 13,198.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.18 cents US compared with 79.15 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up 54 cents at US$64.55 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,716.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press