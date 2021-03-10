Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
No resolutions concerning abortion to make it into policy debate at Tory convention
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 10, 2021 5:17 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 5:28 pm EST
OTTAWA — None of the policy resolutions up for a vote at next week’s federal Conservative party convention are about abortion.
That’s despite a full-court press by anti-abortion groups to get several ideas onto the virtual convention floor.
The proposals that will go to a vote were released today and were determined by a vote among riding associations.
Thirty-four submissions made the cut, including one that makes it clear Conservatives believe in climate change and the need for policy to address it.
The number 1 goal for anti-abortion groups was to remove the party’s existing policy that a Conservative government would not regulate abortion.
Groups are still mounting an effort to do that by trying to turn the issue into a constitutional amendment during the convention itself.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.
The Canadian Press
