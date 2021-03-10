Loading articles...

No resolutions concerning abortion to make it into policy debate at Tory convention

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 5:28 pm EST

OTTAWA — None of the policy resolutions up for a vote at next week’s federal Conservative party convention are about abortion.

That’s despite a full-court press by anti-abortion groups to get several ideas onto the virtual convention floor. 

The proposals that will go to a vote were released today and were determined by a vote among riding associations.

Thirty-four submissions made the cut, including one that makes it clear Conservatives believe in climate change and the need for policy to address it.

The number 1 goal for anti-abortion groups was to remove the party’s existing policy that a Conservative government would not regulate abortion.

Groups are still mounting an effort to do that by trying to turn the issue into a constitutional amendment during the convention itself.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press

