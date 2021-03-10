New contactless credit card payment option coming to Metrolinx

Metrolinx is introducing a new, long awaited contactless payment option to PRESTO for its customers.

Starting Thursday, customers will be able to use their credit card or mobile wallet to pay for their trip on the UP Express. Customers simply tap the reader with their card, phone or mobile wallet and then tap off with the same card or device at the end of their trip.

“For the same price as the PRESTO adult fare, UP Express customers can now tap on a PRESTO device with their credit card (Visa, Mastercard, and American Express) or their phone or watch with a mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay,” the transit agency said in a statement. “There’s no need to preload funds or purchase a ticket before travel.”

Metrolinx says it will also begin piloting Interac debit on UP Express, which will make it the first transit agency in Canada to offer debit as a payment option.

Following the UP Express pilot program, PRESTO expects to gradually roll out the additional payment options to other transit agencies, including the TTC.

“We’re currently working with the TTC to determine the potential timelines for this work,” said Metrolinx, noting that current TTC devices will require an upgrade to accept the new fare payment options.