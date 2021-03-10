Loading articles...

Murder warrant issued for Texas officer in fatal shooting

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 8:44 pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued to arrest a Texas police officer involved in the shooting of an unarmed drug suspect.

Austin police Officer Christopher Taylor is accused in the warrant of murder in the April 24 shooting death of Michael Ramos.

Taylor, who wasn’t immediately in custody, has been on leave from the Austin Police Department since the shooting and has not faced a disciplinary hearing.

Police say Taylor responded to a report of a possible drug transaction in an apartment complex parking lot and encountered Ramos. Ramos reportedly failed to comply with police orders and an officer shot him with bean bag ammunition. Ramos got into a car and started to drive away when Taylor fired a rifle at the car, killing Ramos, police said.

Black and Hispanic community activists reacted to the shooting with outrage and protest demonstrations.

The Associated Press

