Man stabbed multiple times Wednesday night at Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue
by News Staff
Posted Mar 10, 2021 10:52 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 11:45 pm EST
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times at Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue, on Wednesday night.
Officers say they were called to the area just before 10 o’clock..
The victim has been taken to hospital
Officers are investigating in the area and say they’re looking for a female suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
UNKNOWN TROUBLE: Yonge St + Avondale Av * 9:51 pm * – Man claiming he was stabbed – Multiple wounds – Police o/s – Victim located – Injuries are serious – Will be taken to hospital – Suspect is female, black, short stature – Officers searching area#GO448672 ^dh pic.twitter.com/YXIXH9TBPI