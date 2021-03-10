Loading articles...

Man stabbed multiple times Wednesday night at Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 11:45 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times at Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue, on Wednesday night.

Officers say they were called to the area just before 10 o’clock..

The victim has been taken to hospital

Officers are investigating in the area and say they’re looking for a female suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

