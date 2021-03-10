Loading articles...

Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting accepting applications from participants

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 9:44 am EST

A fire-destroyed property registered to Gabriel Wortman at 200 Portapique Beach Road is seen in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, May 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — The public inquiry into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives last spring is now accepting applications from potential participants.

The commission of inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission, issued a statement today saying its team has moved into new offices in Halifax and Truro, N.S. 

The statement says those applying for standing can also seek funding, but they must first demonstrate a “direct and substantial interest” in the commission’s mandate.

Applications can be filled out on the commission’s website and must be submitted for approval no later than April 6.

Some people have already been granted permission to participate, including surviving victims and the families of the victims, as well as the federal and provincial governments.

Those granted standing can participate on their own behalf, or they can be represented by a lawyer or a representative who is not a lawyer, subject to the commission’s approval.

“The office space in Truro will ensure that we have a space to conduct commission work in closer proximity to those most directly affected by the mass casualty,” the commission said in a statement. “Teams are moving in and working within health and safety guidelines.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - NB/SB Dufferin from Playfair to Lawrence.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:54 AM
Hopefully you can enjoy some outdoor time today ☀️🌤⛅️ and enjoy the mild, potentially record breaking Highs. More…
Latest Weather
Read more