Grains lower, Livestock mixed.

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 3:58 pm EST

Wheat for Mar. was off 5.75 cents at 6.5075 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 14.75 cents at 5.4775 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 7.5 cents at $3.8175 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans dropped 20.75 cents at $14.1150 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell.88 cent at $1.1877 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost .95 cent at $1.3620 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .42 cent at $.8877 a pound.

The Associated Press

