EU to step up aid effort as virus deepens global crises

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 9:44 am EST

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The European Union unveiled Wednesday plans to step up its international aid efforts, support humanitarian agencies and encourage new donors as the coronavirus weighs on several crises around the world. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS — The European Union plans to step up international aid efforts, support humanitarian agencies and encourage new donors to contribute as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens crises around the world. The 27-nation bloc wants to set up a crisis response system so it can provide transport and logistical help when countries and aid agencies are overwhelmed. It also aims to help prevent crises by boosting development assistance. Part of the plan is to focus on the impact of climate change. The bloc also hopes to draw in more donors and the private sector to make up the funding shortfall. The U.N estimates that over 235 million people will require humanitarian aid this year, 40% more than in 2020.

The Associated Press

