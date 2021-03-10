Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
EU to step up aid effort as virus deepens global crises
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 10, 2021 9:30 am EST
Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 9:44 am EST
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The European Union unveiled Wednesday plans to step up its international aid efforts, support humanitarian agencies and encourage new donors as the coronavirus weighs on several crises around the world. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP)
BRUSSELS — The European Union plans to step up international aid efforts, support humanitarian agencies and encourage new donors to contribute as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens crises around the world. The 27-nation bloc wants to set up a crisis response system so it can provide transport and logistical help when countries and aid agencies are overwhelmed. It also aims to help prevent crises by boosting development assistance. Part of the plan is to focus on the impact of climate change. The bloc also hopes to draw in more donors and the private sector to make up the funding shortfall. The U.N estimates that over 235 million people will require humanitarian aid this year, 40% more than in 2020.