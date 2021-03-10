Amid a slow rollout, a Canadian vaccination success story

In today’s Big Story podcast, in most Canadian towns and cities, public health is still trying to vaccinate people 80 and up. In Canada’s North, it’s a whole different story. In larger northern cities, 40-somethings are getting their shots. And in small, more remote places, everyone over 18 has been offered a jab.

No, it’s not practical in places like Toronto or Calgary because of sheer scale — but it’s worth noting that Northern communities have traditionally been underserved when it comes to health resources, and COVID-19 outbreaks in these settings can spread like wildfire. And so far at least, all levels of government have gone to extraordinary lengths to get needles to everyone. How much had to happen for this to go so right?

GUEST: Kent Driscoll, APTN National News

