Amid a slow rollout, a Canadian vaccination success story
by The Big Story
Posted Mar 10, 2021 5:21 am EST
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
In today’s Big Story podcast, in most Canadian towns and cities, public health is still trying to vaccinate people 80 and up. In Canada’s North, it’s a whole different story. In larger northern cities, 40-somethings are getting their shots. And in small, more remote places, everyone over 18 has been offered a jab.
No, it’s not practical in places like Toronto or Calgary because of sheer scale — but it’s worth noting that Northern communities have traditionally been underserved when it comes to health resources, and COVID-19 outbreaks in these settings can spread like wildfire. And so far at least, all levels of government have gone to extraordinary lengths to get needles to everyone. How much had to happen for this to go so right?