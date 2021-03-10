COVID-19 data expert raising concern Ontario is week away from third wave

As variant-driven case counts mount in Ontario, so too are concerns about a potential third wave.

COVID-19 biostatistician Ryan Imgrund says the province is seeing huge growth out of ‘Red regions,’ but not York.

Imgrund says cases have been steady in York Region, like it’s GTA neighbours.

“Usually the two big suspects, Peel and Toronto, they seem to be fairly steady. So, they’re not actually dropping in cases, they’re not increasing in cases, they seem to be around the same level,” he says.

Imgrund says the province’s reproductive rate remains above one and has been above one for quite some time now. The reproductive rate is how many secondary infections are caused by one primary infection.

While this is concerning to Imgrund, he doesn’t believe Ontario has entered a third wave, yet.

He says when you look back at when the second wave hit, it was after Ontario saw reproductive rates above one for approximately two weeks.

Right now we’re only one week in.

“We really need to look at these numbers over the next week and see what happens with case counts over the next seven days. If we still see that reproductive rate above one, one week from now, then I would say very comfortably that ‘yes’ we are in that third wave.”

If we are, there is nothing we can do “now” to avoid it.

“We can’t forget is that when you start to see cases grow, any actions which you have now, won’t be seen for about 10 to14 days. Even if we took action right now, we’d still see growth another week and a half to two weeks,” he says.