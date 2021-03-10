Complaints pour in over Morgan's comments, including from Meghan herself

LONDON — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly complained to Britain’s ITV about presenter Piers Morgan’s comments on her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

That’s according to the channel’s news operation.

The U.K.’s communications regulator has received more than 41,000 complaints about Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, during which Morgan said he didn’t believe anything Meghan said during the two-hour interview she and Prince Harry gave to Winfrey.

Mind, a U.K. mental health charity, said Monday it had contacted ITV about Morgan’s comments, adding it is crucial for people who speak out about mental health issues to be treated with “dignity, respect and empathy.”

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press





