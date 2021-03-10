Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Complaints pour in over Morgan's comments, including from Meghan herself
by Danica Kirka, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 10, 2021 12:34 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 12:44 pm EST
British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, as he walks his daughter Elise to school on Wednesday March 10, 2021. Morgan quit the “Good Morning Britain” program on Tuesday after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex. The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
LONDON — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly complained to Britain’s ITV about presenter Piers Morgan’s comments on her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
That’s according to the channel’s news operation.
The U.K.’s communications regulator has received more than 41,000 complaints about Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, during which Morgan said he didn’t believe anything Meghan said during the two-hour interview she and Prince Harry gave to Winfrey.
Mind, a U.K. mental health charity, said Monday it had contacted ITV about Morgan’s comments, adding it is crucial for people who speak out about mental health issues to be treated with “dignity, respect and empathy.”