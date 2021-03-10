Loading articles...

One man dead after shooting in Brampton Wednesday night

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 8:37 pm EST

One man is in life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Brampton Wednesday night. (Michael Kostiuk/City NEWS)

Peel police say one man is dead after a shooting in the area of Rutherford Road and Archdekin Brampton Wednesday evening.

Officers say the call came in just after seven o’clock and they are investigating the area.

There is no word yet on a description of the victim or possible suspects.

Sources tell 680 NEWS the gunman shot into the victim’s car and then drove from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:33 PM
UPDATE: SB Yonge just reopened at Sheppard, but emergency crews have the right lane closed south of Sheppard at Florence. #SBYonge
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 PM
We're gonna turn up the wind tomorrow so secure the blue/grey/black/green bins and charge up your devices. Stronges…
Latest Weather
Read more