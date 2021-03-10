One man dead after shooting in Brampton Wednesday night

Peel police say one man is dead after a shooting in the area of Rutherford Road and Archdekin Brampton Wednesday evening.

Officers say the call came in just after seven o’clock and they are investigating the area.

There is no word yet on a description of the victim or possible suspects.

Sources tell 680 NEWS the gunman shot into the victim’s car and then drove from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.