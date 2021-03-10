Loading articles...

8-million additional Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses expected for Canada by end of March

Last Updated Mar 10, 2021 at 8:31 pm EST

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vaccines are starting to flow into the country in greater numbers.

Major General Dany Fortin, who is coordinating the national distribution of vaccines, says Canada will receive eight-million doses by the end of March — thanks mainly to an increase in weekly Pfizer deliveries.

“Pfizer-BioNTech will be delivering doses to Canada ahead of schedule. This means starting March 22, we will now receive over 1-million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech weekly through April, so this is great news,” Fortin says.

RELATED: Pharmacy vaccine locations and what you need to know about booking

Bi-weekly deliveries of Moderna vaccines are projected to crack one-million by the middle of next month.

Another 1.5-million AstraZeneca doses are expected by the middle of May.

No timeline yet for deliveries of Johnson & Johnson.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:33 PM
UPDATE: SB Yonge just reopened at Sheppard, but emergency crews have the right lane closed south of Sheppard at Florence. #SBYonge
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 PM
We're gonna turn up the wind tomorrow so secure the blue/grey/black/green bins and charge up your devices. Stronges…
Latest Weather
Read more