8-million additional Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses expected for Canada by end of March

Vaccines are starting to flow into the country in greater numbers.

Major General Dany Fortin, who is coordinating the national distribution of vaccines, says Canada will receive eight-million doses by the end of March — thanks mainly to an increase in weekly Pfizer deliveries.

“Pfizer-BioNTech will be delivering doses to Canada ahead of schedule. This means starting March 22, we will now receive over 1-million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech weekly through April, so this is great news,” Fortin says.

Bi-weekly deliveries of Moderna vaccines are projected to crack one-million by the middle of next month.

Another 1.5-million AstraZeneca doses are expected by the middle of May.

No timeline yet for deliveries of Johnson & Johnson.