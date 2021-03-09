York police warning about currency exchange scam in Markham

York Regional Police have issued a warning about a currency exchange scam in Markham.

Police say the victims have either answered ads or have been in contact with someone over the social media platform WeChat when they arrange to meet the person to exchange Canadian currency for Chinese currency at what they believed would be a cheaper rate than offered by banks — then they are robbed.

According to investigators in the latest incident last Friday, a victim met with three Asian men after arranging a currency exchange over WeChat when the suspects arrived. The men allegedly assaulted the victim and stole $18,000 before taking off in a black Toyota.

Police are reminding citizens that if something appears too good to be true, it probably is.

Officers are urging caution when communicating with people you do not know online and avoid using unknown contacts or businesses for currency exchange.

If anyone has information about this investigation, they are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.