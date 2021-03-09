Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
How will Canada (and the world) use immunity passports?
by The Big Story
Posted Mar 9, 2021 5:12 am EST
A sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
In today’s Big Story podcast, once you’ve received your COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll also receive proof that you’ve got it. That’s not a new concept — we do it for children’s vaccinations all the time. The big question health organizations, governments and even businesses are currently contemplating though is what you’ll be able to do with it.
Will you need proof of vaccination to attend a concert this fall? What about to return to work in your office? To get on an airplane? The answers to these questions are ethically complex and need to be addressed thoroughly to ensure equitable access to society and to aim for any real semblance of a “return to normal”? So … will we get it right?
GUEST: Nicole Houssan, ethicist at Binghamton University, director of the Global Health Impact project
