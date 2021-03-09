Trudeau says J&J vaccine faces production challenges

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has been warned of manufacturing problems plaguing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The viral vector vaccine developed by J&J’s subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, was authorized by Health Canada as safe and effective last week.

Canada pre-ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, which is the first and only one in Canada’s vaccine plan that requires only one dose.

But Trudeau says Canada still doesn’t have a date for when it should receive the first deliveries.

He says several conversations with the company indicate they are facing some production delays.

The revelation follows reports in several European countries that they expect smaller deliveries of the J&J vaccine in April, and announcements by the company that deliveries to the United States this month will be smaller than hoped.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press