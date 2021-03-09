Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau says J&J vaccine faces production challenges
by Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 9, 2021 12:48 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 12:58 pm EST
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has been warned of manufacturing problems plaguing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The viral vector vaccine developed by J&J’s subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, was authorized by Health Canada as safe and effective last week.
Canada pre-ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, which is the first and only one in Canada’s vaccine plan that requires only one dose.
But Trudeau says Canada still doesn’t have a date for when it should receive the first deliveries.
He says several conversations with the company indicate they are facing some production delays.
The revelation follows reports in several European countries that they expect smaller deliveries of the J&J vaccine in April, and announcements by the company that deliveries to the United States this month will be smaller than hoped.
