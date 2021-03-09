Toronto neighbourhood hit hard by COVID-19 a 'no man's land' for vaccines

There are growing complaints that one of Toronto’s communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic is basically a ‘no man’s land’ for vaccines.

Rexdale, in the city’s northwest, has been a hot spot for the virus, with a large population of essential workers and people living with extended families.

But Althea Martin-Risden, the director of health promotion at Rexdale Community Health Centre, tells the Toronto Star so far they’ve been overlooked for vaccines, saying there’s been nothing set up for those 80 and older to get a shot.

The city hasn’t yet begun booking appointments for its mass vaccination clinics, but some local hospital networks have started their own deployment system.

However, Rexdale isn’t part of the catchment area for either Humber River Hospital or William Osler, which is so far only booking at its Brampton and Mississauga hospitals.

A spokesperson for William Osler tells the Star the hospital working with the ministry of health to come up with a plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Etobicoke residents.

The city has three mass vaccination clinics that are set to open March 17, one is at the nearby Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke.