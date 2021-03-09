Toronto works to remove makeshift homeless encampments despite pleas from city advocates

A battle ensues between the City of Toronto and homeless advocates as makeshift shelters are being removed in many parks.

The City operates under the grounds that if they determine the shelter has been abandoned, they can remove it. Officials must visit these encampments multiple times before going through the process of taking them away.

Outreach volunteer Ginger Dean tells the Toronto Star that recently, one occupant of these makeshift shelters had moved to a City-run facility but wanted to keep the one they had in case they were forced out and needed somewhere to go.

City spokesperson Brad Ross says the decision to remove these shelters is being done in an effort to influence those experiencing homelessness to take refuge in a Toronto-run shelter instead.

“We continue to work with people experiencing homelessness to come into safe, indoor space,” Ross said in an email to 680 NEWS. “When they do, we remove any structures or tents in the park.”

Khaleel Seivwright has been building small wooden shelters in Toronto since the fall, having raised more than $200,000 through a “GoFundMe” page for materials but recently announced he’s been forced to stop building them as the City works to obtain a court injunction to stop him from making the shed-like structures.

“The problem is not the tiny shelters. The problem is that Toronto’s most vulnerable people are falling through the cracks,” Seivwright said.

“Toronto shelters are too often at capacity. People tell me they have nowhere to go. The money the City is spending to attack me right now could be put into safe housing for those that need it.”

Ross has acknowledged the injunction, saying “wooden structures or any encampment on any city property is not permitted.”

As of March 3, the City has counted 274 structures in 38 parks and 42 structures at other sites, according to the Star.

In February, a man died in a fire in one of the units set up at an encampment in Orphans Green Park, near Adelaide and Parliament streets.

There have been renewed calls for change to the way the City treats homeless residents ever since the man’s death.

Lorraine Lam, an outreach worker with Sanctuary Ministries Toronto, said recently that many people living outside have nowhere to go.

“This is a huge failure by the city,” Lam said.

“These encampments are last resorts, no one is celebrating living outside and this points to the deeper issue of the housing inaffordability crisis.”

Advocates say there are about 1,000 people living outdoors, perhaps more.

In 2020, Toronto Fire Services said they responded to 253 fires in encampments – a 250 percent increase over the same period in 2019.

So far this year, there have been 27 fires in encampments.

Homeless encampments have popped up throughout the City as hundreds continue to flee shelters for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Multiple outbreaks have been reported across these shelters, including at Maxwell Meighen Centre.

Prior to the pandemic, Maxwell Meighen had enough room for 363 homeless men but the number has been reduced to 256 during the pandemic to allow enough space for physical distancing.