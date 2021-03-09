The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, March 9

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and six more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that 343 of those new cases are in Toronto, 235 are in Peel Region, and 105 are in York Region.

More than 31,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since Monday’s report.

10:35 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today involving contacts of previously reported infections.

Health officials say three new cases were identified in the health region including Halifax and the other two were reported in the western health region.

Officials are also reporting five new cases of novel coronavirus mutations, three of which involve the variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom and two involving the mutation first detected in South Africa.

They say there is no sign of community spread involving variants in the province.

