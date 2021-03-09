Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 9, 2021 6:21 am EST
Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 6:28 am EST
BANGKOK — Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press.
After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.
Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.
The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behaviour. In the past, he’s spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.
After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself. “Ask this guy,” he said and walked away.