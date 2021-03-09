RBC CEO sees inflationary pressure building as economy bounces back

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada chief executive David McKay says he foresees inflationary pressure building in the economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKay says that with rising input prices for labour and commodities, it could create a challenge for central bankers.

The CEO’s comments come ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate announcement Wednesday, that is expected to reveal how the central bank is thinking about the economy and setting interest rates, which were cut to historic lows early in the pandemic.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development released a new forecast Tuesday that raised expectations for global economic growth this year and next year, predicting that a recovery in the United States could spillover to help Canada.

McKay says that while the U.S. has been faster to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations than Canada, it is a matter of weeks and months, not quarters, until Canada’s business environment catches up.

But McKay also says that there will be some people left behind by the economic bounce and are not rehired or whose companies don’t make it through the pandemic, and the bank is also bracing for that outcome.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

The Canadian Press