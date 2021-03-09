Loading articles...

Queen, Buckingham Palace address Harry and Meghan for 1st time since interview

Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 12:59 pm EST

FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family are facing a 35 million pound ($45 million) hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists. Keeper of the Privy Purse Michael Stevens said Friday. Sept. 25, 2020 that a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a shortfall of 15 million pounds over three years in the royal household’s general funding. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace have broken their silence, publicly addressing troubling claims made by Harry and Meghan during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The pair alleged that Meghan had experienced racism and callous treatment during her time in the Royal Family.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Queen says the whole family is “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview divided people around the world on Monday, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts.

In it, Meghan revealed that the institution had “concerns” about the color of her unborn child’s skin prior to Archie’s birth.

Harry confirmed the conversation, saying: “I was a bit shocked.” He said he wouldn’t reveal who made the comment. Winfrey later said Harry told her the comment didn’t come from Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, his grandparents.

Meghan also admitted that she dealt with suicidal thoughts and sought help, which was refused by the family.

“Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members,” the statement concludes.

Harry said that the Royal Family refused to offer security and protection for Archie and Meghan – one breaking point that led to him and his wife isolating themselves from Buckingham Palace.

He also admitted to having a strained relationship with his father, Charles, as a result of the split, adding that there has been prolonged “space” between him and his brother, William.

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to comment on the allegations made throughout the tell-all interview.

“Our government has recognized systemic discrimination and has moved forward significantly to fight against it as it exists in all our institutions and all our systems,” said Trudeau on Tuesday.

“We need to be vigilant and we will continue that work. I won’t comment on what’s going on in the UK, but I will continue to endeavor to fight against racism and intolerance every single day in Canada.”

In the United States, sympathy for the couple poured in. Tennis star Serena Williams, a friend who attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding, said on Twitter that the duchess’s words “illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

“The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating, and all too often lethal,” Williams added.

