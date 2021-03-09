Loading articles...

Police searching for missing 91-year-old Brampton woman

Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 8:21 am EST

Peel Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 91-year-old woman from Brampton.

Evelyn Litchfield was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday morning in the area of Bartley Bull Parkway and Erindale Crescent in the area of Main and Steeles.

She is believed to be driving a 2009 grey Toyota Corolla with the license plate BXWR 397.

Police say the woman has ties to the Toronto area and goes for a drive every day, but always returns.

She is described as 5’9, 170 pounds with a light complexion and white hair and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, beige coat and navy blue shoes.

