Police searching for missing 91-year-old Brampton woman

Peel Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 91-year-old woman from Brampton.

Evelyn Litchfield was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday morning in the area of Bartley Bull Parkway and Erindale Crescent in the area of Main and Steeles.

She is believed to be driving a 2009 grey Toyota Corolla with the license plate BXWR 397.

Police say the woman has ties to the Toronto area and goes for a drive every day, but always returns.

She is described as 5’9, 170 pounds with a light complexion and white hair and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, beige coat and navy blue shoes.