Some public health units won't use Ontario booking portal after March 15 launch

Staff install a sign as York Region residents wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination at a mass vaccination site for residents 80 years and older, in Richmond Hill, Ont. on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Some Ontario public health units will continue to use their own vaccination booking systems even after a provincial portal becomes available next week.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says approximately six units, including Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, will stick with their own systems.

She says the rest will merge with the province’s online portal or use a combination of both systems.

Several public health units have started using their own booking systems to make vaccination appointments for eligible residents in recent weeks in the absence of a provincial system.

The news comes as the province prepares to expand its vaccine rollout into pharmacies in three regions on Friday – a pilot project that’s taking appointments for people aged 60 to 64.

Canada received 500,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca this week.

On Monday, Mayor John Tory announced Toronto has enough vaccine supply to open three mass immunization clinics starting March 17.

The Toronto clinics will operate seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and details on clinic operations, including how to book, will be available in the coming days.

A combination of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will roll out to City-run and hospital partner clinics as follows:

  • Week of March 15 – 17,500 dose
  • Week of March 22 – 98,920 doses
  • Week of March 29 – 174,200 dose
  • Week of April 5 – 80,730 doses
  • Week of April 12 – 80,730 doses

 

Tory said the clinics will open early to vaccinate residents who are over the age of 80.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario is expected to receive 190,000 AstraZeneca vaccines today, which are slated for use in the pharmacy pilot.

