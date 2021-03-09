Loading articles...

Man charged after Missouri trooper headquarters shooting

Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 9:14 am EST

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A man has been charged more than two months after police say he fired several shots with an assault-style rifle at a suburban Kansas City office for the Missouri State Highway Patrol before being shot by troopers.

Tayland Rahim, 28, of Kansas City, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

Rahim remains hospitalized for his injuries from the shootout. Online court records did not list an attorney for Rahim as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators have said that people inside the Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit heard shots the night of Jan. 4. Troopers then saw Rahim holding the rifle as he approached the main entrance and fired several shots.

Rahim was shot after he didn’t comply with several orders from the troopers, officials said. No law enforcement officials were injured in the shooting. Authorities haven’t released details about a possible motive.

The Associated Press

