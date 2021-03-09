Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Inter Pipeline board unanimously rejects Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 9, 2021 8:56 am EST
Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 8:58 am EST
CALGARY — The board of directors at Inter Pipeline Ltd. has unanimously rejected a hostile takeover offer by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP.
The company says the board’s decision followed careful consideration, including advice from its financial and legal advisers, and the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors.
The board called the bid highly opportunistic and says it does not reflect the company’s full and fair value.
It added that a strategic review of alternatives is already underway.
Brookfield is offering $16.50 per share in cash or 0.206 of a Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. class A exchangeable share, with the maximum cash available set at $4.9 billion.
Brookfield has said it previously discussed prices with Inter Pipeline “in the range of $17 to $18.25” per share but would need to study its books before increasing its offer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:IPL, TSX:BIP. UN, TSX:BIPC)
The Canadian Press
