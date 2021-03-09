2 people transported to hospital following Brampton collision

Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

Peel police said they were called at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a collision in the Heart Lake Road and Sandalwood Parkway area.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said.

Roads in the area have since re-opened.