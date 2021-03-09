Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Halton kid calls 911 after their mom changed Xbox password, police say
by Alex Bloomfield
Posted Mar 9, 2021 7:58 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 8:02 pm EST
Halton police are out with a reminder that the 911 line is for actual emergencies.
Most of us who grew up in the era of video game consoles have been there — your parents think you’ve had enough screen time for the day and a standoff ensues.
This scenario played out somewhere in Halton Region recently.
A mom made a veteran move when she changed the password to her child’s Xbox — but the kid wasn’t going to go down easily.
The locked-out gamer unlocked a public mischief achievement by dialing 911, prompting Halton police to tweet, “Never thought we’d have to say this but here we are. Mom changing your Xbox password is NOT a reason to call 911.”
Police say it could cost you anywhere from $100 to $5,000 in fines.
That’s worse than a ‘Red Ring of Death.’
Never thought we'd have to say this but here we are. Mom changing your Xbox password is NOT a reason to call 911. Yes, this happened. ^ra pic.twitter.com/Hlf1odFRfW