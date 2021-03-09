Halton kid calls 911 after their mom changed Xbox password, police say

Halton police are out with a reminder that the 911 line is for actual emergencies.

Most of us who grew up in the era of video game consoles have been there — your parents think you’ve had enough screen time for the day and a standoff ensues.

This scenario played out somewhere in Halton Region recently.

A mom made a veteran move when she changed the password to her child’s Xbox — but the kid wasn’t going to go down easily.

The locked-out gamer unlocked a public mischief achievement by dialing 911, prompting Halton police to tweet, “Never thought we’d have to say this but here we are. Mom changing your Xbox password is NOT a reason to call 911.”

Police say it could cost you anywhere from $100 to $5,000 in fines.

That’s worse than a ‘Red Ring of Death.’