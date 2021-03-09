Loading articles...

Halton kid calls 911 after their mom changed Xbox password, police say

Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 8:02 pm EST

This Nov. 3, 2017, photo shows the logo Xbox at the Paris Games Week in Paris. Gaming is going green. Companies behind PlayStation, Xbox, Angry Birds, Minecraft, Twitch and other video games and platforms pledged Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the U.N. to level up efforts to fight climate change and get their throngs of users involved. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Halton police are out with a reminder that the 911 line is for actual emergencies.

Most of us who grew up in the era of video game consoles have been there — your parents think you’ve had enough screen time for the day and a standoff ensues.

This scenario played out somewhere in Halton Region recently.

A mom made a veteran move when she changed the password to her child’s Xbox — but the kid wasn’t going to go down easily.

The locked-out gamer unlocked a public mischief achievement by dialing 911, prompting Halton police to tweet, “Never thought we’d have to say this but here we are. Mom changing your Xbox password is NOT a reason to call 911.”

Police say it could cost you anywhere from $100 to $5,000 in fines.

That’s worse than a ‘Red Ring of Death.’

