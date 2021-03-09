Loading articles...

German police find 2 dead in house in southwest town

Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 9:28 am EST

BERLIN — Police said they found two bodies on Tuesday in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany that is located near a major U.S. air base.

People in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Air Base, were asked to stay indoors.

Police tweeted that they were looking for a perpetrator and increasing their presence in the town.

They didn’t immediately give any detail on the two people who were found dead or say how they died.

The Associated Press

