Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Effects worker sentenced for illegal explosives on movie set
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 9, 2021 2:04 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 2:14 pm EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A special effects worker was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for illegally possessing explosives while working on a movie starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.
A U.S. District Court judge ordered a 2 1/2 year prison sentence for Robert Christopher Bailey of Los Angeles, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Savannah.
Bailey had pleaded guilty in December 2019 to providing pyrotechnic effects for the movie “The Poison Rose” despite a prior felony conviction that kept him from having an explosives license.
According to court documents, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms questioned Bailey after receiving complaints from people on the Georgia movie set in 2018. One complaint said Travolta had been “hit with sparks and treated for a minor injury during a mishap with special effects,” according to a legal filing by prosecutors. No other details of the incident were given.
Bailey was not charged with injuring Travolta or anyone else on the film set.