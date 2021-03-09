Doctors worry Ontario's honor system for vaccinations could lead to queue jumping

Will the province’s honor system for COVID-19 vaccinations for people with underlying health conditions lead to queue jumping?

Several Ontario doctors are worried that is exactly what is going to happen.

The province is out with a list of 24 underlying health conditions that qualify people for the early COVID-19 shots.

The minister of health Christine Elliott says people will not have to prove their health condition. Experts say that is only going to encourage people to lie about it and get the shot earlier than they should.

Dr. Michael Warner, head of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital says relying on the honor system simply won’t work.

“We’ve seen what’s happened when there’s different public health restrictions across borders, people go shopping, and the same will happen with vaccinations,” said Warner. “Except this time it is not just the possible spread of COVID, it’s true life saving medicine that will not be provided to patients who need it.”

The minister says she’ll be relying on local public health unit staff to determine if people truly qualify for the COVID-19 shots.

The shots for people with specific underlying health conditions begins in April.

The first shots for seniors over 80 at mass vaccination clinics in Durham Region begin Tuesday. The facilities in Pickering and Clarington are open from 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The jump in COVID-19 variants has been a serious concern among health officials. It has many suggesting Ontario is heading to third wave no matter what is done.

There is hope the wave will be tempered by people getting vaccinated and the warmer weather bringing people outside of their homes.

Almost 40 per cent of Toronto’s new cases are screening positive for the more transmissible variants.