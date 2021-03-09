Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Legal challenge mounted against Canada's federally mandated quarantine hotel policy
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 9, 2021 1:53 pm EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford visits the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, which is used as a COVID-19 isolation hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oshawa, Ont., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO – A constitutional rights advocacy group is mounting a legal challenge to the Canadian government’s quarantine hotel policy.
The Canadian Constitution Foundation has filed an application with Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice along with five individuals, seeking an end to the policy.
A government order that went into effect on February 14 mandates that anyone entering Canada from abroad must stay in a federally approved hotel for the first three nights of a 14-day quarantine.
Travellers may leave the hotels once a COVID-19 test taken at their point of entry comes back negative.
In early March, the federal government said it was working with authorized hotels to address the growing number of stories of travellers facing chaotic conditions when they arrive for their mandatory three-day hotel quarantine after flying into Canada.
One example out of one quarantine hotel in Toronto, where travellers left their rooms and headed to the lobby to demand food and water after waiting hours for their meals to arrive.