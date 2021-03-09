Legal challenge mounted against Canada's federally mandated quarantine hotel policy

TORONTO – A constitutional rights advocacy group is mounting a legal challenge to the Canadian government’s quarantine hotel policy.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation has filed an application with Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice along with five individuals, seeking an end to the policy.

A government order that went into effect on February 14 mandates that anyone entering Canada from abroad must stay in a federally approved hotel for the first three nights of a 14-day quarantine.

Travellers may leave the hotels once a COVID-19 test taken at their point of entry comes back negative.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation argues in its legal application that hotel quarantine requirements are “overbroad, arbitrary and grossly disproportionate.”

It argues the hotel policy detains people without COVID-19 symptoms who would be able to safely quarantine outside of government-approved accommodation at minimal or no expense.

A lawyer with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said recently some air passengers who refuse to comply with the mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in Canada may have a legal ground to stand on.

In early March, the federal government said it was working with authorized hotels to address the growing number of stories of travellers facing chaotic conditions when they arrive for their mandatory three-day hotel quarantine after flying into Canada.

One example out of one quarantine hotel in Toronto, where travellers left their rooms and headed to the lobby to demand food and water after waiting hours for their meals to arrive.